Insider Selling: Andeavor (ANDV) VP Sells $74,308.50 in Stock

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ANDV opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDV. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andeavor during the first quarter worth $548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Andeavor by 62.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andeavor

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

