Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Sells 20,066 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $384,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AMD opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,420,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,668,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
