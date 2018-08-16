Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Insider Sells 20,066 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $384,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMD opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,420,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,668,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

