Insider Buying: Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR) Major Shareholder Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) major shareholder Interwest Partners Ix, Lp purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HAIR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Restoration Robotics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market cap of $43.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Restoration Robotics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Restoration Robotics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 55,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Restoration Robotics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

