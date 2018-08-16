Insider Buying: Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) EVP Buys 20,833 Shares of Stock

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) EVP John Edward Capps purchased 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $251,037.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PAH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 7,223,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,040. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

PAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 24.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in Platform Specialty Products during the first quarter worth $4,030,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 30.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,324,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Platform Specialty Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,077,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 282,062 shares during the period.

Platform Specialty Products Company Profile

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

