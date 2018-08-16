Insider Buying: Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) insider Vincent Metcalfe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

Vincent Metcalfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Vincent Metcalfe bought 400 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$4,652.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Vincent Metcalfe bought 1,000 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$11,510.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Vincent Metcalfe bought 800 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.24 per share, with a total value of C$9,792.00.

OR stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 226,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,867. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.17.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

