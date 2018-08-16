Insider Buying: Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Insider Buys $49,280.00 in Stock

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) insider Ganesh Jois purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:GER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,611. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.