Insider Buying: Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER) Insider Buys $49,280.00 in Stock

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) insider Ganesh Jois purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GER traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,611. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 870,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

