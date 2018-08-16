Insider Buying: Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Insider Buys 846 Shares of Stock

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) insider Guy Wakeley bought 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £1,801.98 ($2,298.74).

LON:EQN opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. Equiniti Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 178.31 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.21).

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Equiniti Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307 ($3.92).

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

