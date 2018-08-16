InnerWorkings (INWK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InnerWorkings earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3517137877924 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

INWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INWK traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,547. InnerWorkings has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.22 million. research analysts forecast that InnerWorkings will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

