InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Shares Bought by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 89.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings during the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in InnerWorkings by 67.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INWK opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $352.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.22 million. research analysts predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INWK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

