Innergex Renewable Energy Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.84 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.72.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.90 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.26%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

