Industrial Alliance Securities Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Price Target to C$9.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Desjardins set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.21.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.