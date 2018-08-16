IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (BHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHR opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.81. Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $12.10.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $121.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 10.69%. equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

