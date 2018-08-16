IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 75.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $10,152,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 342,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,403 shares of company stock valued at $928,361. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KLR Group downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

