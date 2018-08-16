IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,478,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,470,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,210,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,499,000 after acquiring an additional 140,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after acquiring an additional 342,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $191.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $144.98 and a twelve month high of $194.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

