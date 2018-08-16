Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 229,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 255.3% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 538,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 386,657 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jan C. Webb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,556.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.22. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.43 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

