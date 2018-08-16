Independence (IHC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.03

News stories about Independence (NYSE:IHC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Independence earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4560253738654 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:IHC opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Independence has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $550.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, SVP Larry Graber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

