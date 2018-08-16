Incyte Co. (INCY) Stake Decreased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,776 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 34.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 75.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Incyte by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.22 and a 12-month high of $140.11.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.70 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $43,232.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.