Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMMY) Director Sells $390,000.00 in Stock

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMMY) Director Robert J. Kammer sold 130,000 shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IMMY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.57% and a negative net margin of 28.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMY. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 170,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 103,607 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $396,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications.

