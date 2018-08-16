IMI plc (IMI) Insider Roy Twite Buys 11 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.54) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($159.97).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,123 ($14.33) on Thursday. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,093 ($13.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,453 ($18.54).

IMI (LON:IMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.70 ($0.38) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04). IMI had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 14.60 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of IMI to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.05) to GBX 1,410 ($17.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of IMI to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,125 ($14.35) to GBX 1,250 ($15.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.54) to GBX 1,305 ($16.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of IMI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,333.33 ($17.01).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids worldwide. The company's IMI Critical Engineering division offers critical flow control solutions. It provides anti-surge valve and actuator systems to liquefied natural gas compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for critical applications in fluid catalytic cracking; valves into the ethylene and polypropylene production processes, as well as delayed coking; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for conventional and nuclear power plants.

