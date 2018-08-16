Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.77 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $15.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.85 per share, with a total value of $250,431.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.18. 6,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,691. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $134.66 and a one year high of $179.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

