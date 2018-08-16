IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,484 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $69,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 319,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 338,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $53.55 on Thursday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,959.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,724,750. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

