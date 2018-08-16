IES (IESC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about IES (NASDAQ:IESC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IES earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.5450025448269 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $406.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.50. IES has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

IESC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. The company's Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

