Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (IEP) and China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Head to Head Survey

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NASDAQ: CAAS) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Automotive Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 42.70%. Given Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock 6.84% 10.19% 3.80% China Automotive Systems -5.52% 3.39% 1.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock and China Automotive Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock $21.74 billion 0.66 $2.43 billion N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $499.06 million 0.24 -$19.34 million $0.64 5.97

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than China Automotive Systems.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. China Automotive Systems does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock beats China Automotive Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment manufactures and distributes components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace, power generation, and industrial markets; and distributes automotive parts. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The company's Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 5,800 hotel rooms. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jing Zhou, the People's Republic of China.

