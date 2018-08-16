IBERIABANK (IBKC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.08 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

