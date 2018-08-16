Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $363,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

HY opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $976.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

HY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, VP Gregory Breier sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $82,515.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $70,522.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company operates through five segments: the Americas, EMEA, JAPIC, Bolzoni, and Nuvera. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks.

