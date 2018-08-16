Husky Energy (HSE) PT Raised to C$25.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.79.

HSE stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.73. The company had a trading volume of 868,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,120. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.10 and a 1 year high of C$22.43.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. Husky Energy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of C$5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.49 billion.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

