Hurify (HUR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Hurify has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Hurify token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and LATOKEN. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $43,659.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00263775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00152303 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000160 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.06741070 BTC.

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify launched on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,853,106 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hurify using one of the exchanges listed above.

