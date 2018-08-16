Huntsworth (HNT) Price Target Raised to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s current price.

HNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Numis Securities lifted their target price on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 109 ($1.39) to GBX 165 ($2.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get Huntsworth alerts:

Shares of LON HNT traded up GBX 1.61 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120.61 ($1.54). The company had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,000. Huntsworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.21).

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 2.60 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Huntsworth had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.