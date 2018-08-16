Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stake Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,694,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,386,000 after buying an additional 1,291,094 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,774,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,236,000 after buying an additional 648,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,831,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,162,000 after buying an additional 3,090,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,029,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,647,000 after buying an additional 790,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,572,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,536,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,505 shares of company stock worth $1,447,095. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

