Hudbay Minerals (HBM) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a c$6.79 rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a c$6.86 rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.40.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$5.92 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.77 and a 12-month high of C$12.65.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Eugene Chi-Yen Lei acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$41,250.00. Also, Director William Warren Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 103,300 shares of company stock worth $665,519.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.