Huami (HMI) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Huami (NYSE:HMI) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huami earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2749980336176 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE HMI opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Huami has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

