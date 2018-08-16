HSBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.64) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 320.33 ($4.09).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 295.10 ($3.76) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.07).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported GBX 27.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.35). Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.65%.

In other news, insider Archie Norman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £100,450 ($128,141.34).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

