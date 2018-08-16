HSBC Analysts Give Indus (INH) a €76.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($75.91) target price on Indus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €69.33 ($78.78).

INH stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.50 ($60.80). The stock had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. Indus has a 52 week low of €53.90 ($61.25) and a 52 week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

