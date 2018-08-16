HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,253 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $317,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 371.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,896,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,351 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HP by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $880,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,787 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,329,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,924,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. HP’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.