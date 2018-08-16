Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.83.

HPT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 13,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after acquiring an additional 130,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,925,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

