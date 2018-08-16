Horizon Global Corp (HZN) Holdings Raised by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 227.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,719 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 87,207 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 206,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60. Horizon Global Corp has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Horizon Global had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $233.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. research analysts expect that Horizon Global Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HZN shares. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Horizon Global from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

