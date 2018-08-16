Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,413,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,796 shares during the period. Hope Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $150,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 260,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 244,015 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,286,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 179.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Hope Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

