Home Depot (HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $203.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.71.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.57. The stock had a trading volume of 276,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The company has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after acquiring an additional 604,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,997,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,657,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 259,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,180,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,550,423,000 after acquiring an additional 115,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.