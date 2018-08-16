Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter worth $184,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in Home Bancshares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $166.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Sandler O’Neill raised Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

