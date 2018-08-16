Holo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $73.93 million and $3.41 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00257207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00153455 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000166 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.06618998 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.