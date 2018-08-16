HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Receives $30.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

HMSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of HMS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In other HMS news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,443,000 after buying an additional 759,265 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,701,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after buying an additional 550,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,289,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 948,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

HMSY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 41,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. HMS has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that HMS will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

