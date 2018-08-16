HL Financial Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 552,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,186,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,316,000 after acquiring an additional 906,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

