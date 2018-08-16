HL Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

HL Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.84 and a 52 week high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

