HitChain (HIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

HitChain (CURRENCY:HIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. HitChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.53 million worth of HitChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitChain token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. Over the last week, HitChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00262664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00155960 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.38 or 0.06543911 BTC.

HitChain Profile

HitChain’s total supply is 102,400,000,000 tokens. HitChain’s official message board is hitchain.org/topic.html . HitChain’s official website is hitchain.org/index.html

HitChain Token Trading

HitChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

