Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HIK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,475 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 997 ($12.72) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.58) to GBX 1,560 ($19.90) in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,230.70 ($15.70).

HIK opened at GBX 1,840 ($23.47) on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 814.20 ($10.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($29.93).

In other news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($16.70) per share, with a total value of £261,800 ($333,971.17). Also, insider John J. Castellani acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,377 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,566.02).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

