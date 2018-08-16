Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.84. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $186,998.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $706,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,817 shares of company stock valued at $942,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 490,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $53.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

