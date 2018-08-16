HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) SVP Buys $47,400.00 in Stock

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HPR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,941. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

