Highland Private Wealth Management Has $6.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,034.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,681,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,746,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,216,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,822,000 after purchasing an additional 545,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,913,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,656,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,636 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

