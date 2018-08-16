Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Simmons cut Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Hi-Crush Partners stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hi-Crush Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $159,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 20.0% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 490,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

