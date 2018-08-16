Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64,068.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 722,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 49,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $861,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,687.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $3,834,829.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,581.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,200,350 shares of company stock valued at $80,944,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

